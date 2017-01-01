The Dock replacement for the Mac.
Boost your productivity with the most advanced and versatile app and window manager for the Mac.
The upgrade price for uBar 3 users is $15
Click Buy and enter your uB3 License.
Requires OS X 10.9+. macOS 10.13 High Sierra Ready.
All Your Windows
No more window-hunting
Find the window you're looking for at a glance. If an application has more than one window, you'll know right away. Click that application to open the window menu, which allows you to bring any window or even just the application itself to focus. You can turn window grouping off, and all your individual windows will be shown right in uBar. You can even enable windows previews so that when you hover the pointer above an app you can preview of all it's windows (depicted above).
Finally
The Dock was great when it was released in 2001. Today, you need more power and more functionality. uBar can be configured as a dock or task bar for macOS.
uBar configured as a dock.
uBar configured as a task bar.
Pixel Perfect
Every detail is meticulously thought-out.
uBar is first and foremost a macOS App, which means that every detail is thoughtfully executed and beautifully rendered.
Attention to Detail
Everything you expect
You can drag the edge of uBar to expand it up to 5 rows. Applications have easy-to-read badges, and you can tell if they are hidden by seeing whether their name is greyed-out. uBar has a Favorites area for your most-used applications, and built-in Desktop and Trash favorites. Control/right-click an application to show an alternate menu from which you can quickly quit it. When an application is unresponsive, you can tell immediately from the hatched red background. Hold the Control key, and you are in Activity Mode, with CPU and Memory usage displayed for each app. Hold the Shift key, and you can quit any app or close any window in one click.
Pro
Creative professionals, developers, and power-users often make use of multiple-monitor setups. Only uBar lets you take full advantage that setup. When you set uBar to display on all your screens, by default each screen will have it's own bar, which will only display the apps and/or windows associated with that screen. Alternatively, you can turn-on Mirror mode and see the same bar on every screen. Either way, you'll finally be able to take full advantage of your pro setup.
Multiple-monitor support.
Hide Titles
Visual Information
Everything at a glance.
12 %, 200 MB
App Activity
Hold the Control key to see the CPU and RAM usage of each app.
Messages (3)
App Badges
See badge information in large, legible red app badges or tooltips.
2 Mail
App FlashesNew
When an app wants your attention, it’s tile flashes in the active area.
iTunes
App ProgressNew
See the track position in multimedia apps like iTunes, MPlayerX, and VLC.
Launching
App Status
Spot launching and unresponsive apps immediately.
