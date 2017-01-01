More Features







Multi-monitor Support NEW

You can display uBar on any monitor, or all of them.



All Positions

uBar can be positioned on any side of the screen: bottom, left, right, or top.



Drag and Drop

Drag folders and files onto Apps to launch them.



Expandable Rows

Drag the edge to expand uBar up to five rows in height.



Window Grouping

Set window grouping to Always, Never, or Automatic.

Active Favorites NEW

Add your favorite apps, folders, and files to the favorites area.



Window Previews

Hover the cursor over an app to see a visual preview of the windows within.



uBar Menu

List Applications, System Preferences, and custom Apps and Folders.



Clock Area

The clock area displays the day, date, and time.



Hover Calendar

Hover over the clock area to display the Calendar.